Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Trimmed by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,797 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 8.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $42,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $56.39. 1,319,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,962. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

