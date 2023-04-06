Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Buys 319 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,513.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. 1,425,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,257. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

