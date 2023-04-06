Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 16%

Shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Rating) dropped 16% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

