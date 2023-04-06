Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.75

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.75 and traded as high as C$16.96. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 72,803 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.75. The firm has a market cap of C$741.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

