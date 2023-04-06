Aleph Zero Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $285.35 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 204,843,957 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

