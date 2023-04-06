Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $205.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

