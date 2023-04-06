Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.45 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $56.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00064557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,641,450 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,733,335 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

