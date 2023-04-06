Algorand Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $64.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00064483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001273 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,068,085 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,159,994 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

