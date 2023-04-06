Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ALGN opened at $317.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $431.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.49.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
