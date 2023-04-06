ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Shares Gap Up to $64.69

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.69, but opened at $66.00. ALLETE shares last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 58,002 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.
ALLETE Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69.
ALLETE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.
Institutional Trading of ALLETE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
