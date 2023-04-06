Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16,040.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

