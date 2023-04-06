Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares changing hands.

Allied Minds Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.27.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Featured Stories

