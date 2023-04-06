Alphabet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 502,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 392,736 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 48,574,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $137.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
