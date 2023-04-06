Alphabet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 502,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 392,736 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 48,574,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $137.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

