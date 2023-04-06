Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.98. 309,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,263. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

