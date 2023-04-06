Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $532,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $213.34. 8,920,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,483,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $553.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

