Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.92. The stock had a trading volume of 810,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.