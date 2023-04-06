Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $30,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.28. 48,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $427.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

