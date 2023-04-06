Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,859,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

TFX stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.41. 109,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

