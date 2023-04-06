Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 45,710 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,710 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

