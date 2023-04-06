Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 76,935 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,935 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amphenol worth $44,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $46,936,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 24.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,635,000 after acquiring an additional 559,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 437,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

