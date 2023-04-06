Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.51. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 27,420 shares.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

