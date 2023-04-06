AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 7,885,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,222,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,192,863. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

