American Financial Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 16,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,275. The company has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

