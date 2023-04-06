American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

