American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

