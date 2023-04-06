American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,302 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,653. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.