American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

