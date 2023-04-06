American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,542 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $44,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $150.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.