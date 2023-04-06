Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.10

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 157242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

