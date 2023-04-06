Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.10

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.10 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 157242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

