AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMETEK Price Performance
NYSE AME traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 191,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,238. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
AMETEK Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
