AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.3 %

Insulet stock opened at $315.89 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $326.74. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5,264.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

