AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,034 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.91.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
