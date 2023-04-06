AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.32 and a 200-day moving average of $368.25. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA



KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

