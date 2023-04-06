AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

