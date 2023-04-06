AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases Shares of 121,110 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.