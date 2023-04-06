Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.29. 721,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.89. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

