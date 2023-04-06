AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $128.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $82.90 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,518 shares of company stock worth $1,045,978. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

