Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 2,978 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 176,058 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

