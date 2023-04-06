Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 2,978 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 176,058 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

