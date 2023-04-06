Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $50.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.80. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,972,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,972,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,141. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

