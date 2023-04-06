Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW):

4/5/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

3/29/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Medical Properties Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MPW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 4,125,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,439,623. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Medical Properties Trust Inc alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.