Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $338.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Articles

