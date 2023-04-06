Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Target Price at GBX 98.67

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.67 ($1.23).

ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at ITV

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($68,551.23). In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,377.94). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £55,197.45 ($68,551.23). 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITV Stock Performance

ITV Increases Dividend

LON ITV opened at GBX 80.24 ($1.00) on Thursday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

