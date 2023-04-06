ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.39

Shares of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.39 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 19.01 ($0.24). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.25), with a volume of 8,549,874 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ANGLE from GBX 241 ($2.99) to GBX 120 ($1.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.71. The firm has a market cap of £47.56 million, a PE ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

In other ANGLE news, insider Ian F. Griffiths purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,505.96). Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

