Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,724 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

