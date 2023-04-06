AO World (LON:AO) Given New GBX 52 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.65) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 69 ($0.86).

AO World Stock Down 4.4 %

AO traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 62.30 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.75, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 37.22 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.90 ($1.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.85.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

