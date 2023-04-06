Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AON traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.12. 57,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,698. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day moving average of $299.43.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.