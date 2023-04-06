Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.85. 2,057,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,281. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 222.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

