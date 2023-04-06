Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Barclays lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of APO opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

