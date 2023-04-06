Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

